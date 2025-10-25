TV Host Announces ‘Unexpected’ Death of Daughter: Kuya Kim Confirms Passing of Emman Atienza

The daughter of a renown TV personality died in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Emman Atienza, a social media influencer, passed away this week, as confirmed by her father Kuya Kim in a family statement. TMZ reports that the young celebrity died by suicide.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” the family statement wrote. “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

Kuya Kim is a well-known TV star and politician in the Philippines. He’s a familiar face on shows like Matanglawin, 24 Oras, TV Patrol and the game show TiktoClock. His late daughter had built a large following on social media, often candidly discussing her own mental health struggles.

She has previous disclosed a 2019 suicide attempt and several mental health diagnoses. Emman had also been open about the pressures and backlash she had faced online, especially from those in her home country.