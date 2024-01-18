TV Actress Refuses to Divorce Estranged Husband Despite 2-Year Separation

Actor Shubhangi Atre has yet to file for divorce from husband Piyush Poorey, two years after their separation. Over two years have passed since the couple split, yet the actor hasn't taken legal action in order to protect her daughter from "emotional upheaval."

In 2003, Atre and Poorey, who works in digital marketing, got married in Indore, India. They had a daughter two years later. Last year, it was reported that they hadn't lived together for almost a year.

"There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn't work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can't live together, but they don't want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings," a source told Hindustan Times.

The insider added, "They are separated and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing as they don't want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so".

Atre, who has appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Chidiya Ghar, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has decided to focus more on her professional career "while keeping her personal life away from the spotlight." "They are happy in their space and concentrating on their individual lives and careers," shares the source.

In March, Atre and Poorey first announced that they had separated. Atre confirmed to Hindustan Times, "It's been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage."

She said, "However, we eventually realized that we couldn't resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

The actress had a challenging time making the decision. She said, "It's still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it's bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

In the interest of their 18-year-old daughter, Ashi, the estranged couple has remained civil. "She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don't want her to be deprived of her father's love," Atre said.