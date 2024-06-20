TV Actress Pregnant With Her First Child at Age 40: Congrats to Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is about to be a mom! The 40-year-old actress, known for her roles in Hindi TV series like Dill Mill Gayye and Geet, shared the exciting news last week that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka.

The happy couple announced the pregnancy in an adorable video. In the clip, shared to Instagram, the expecting parents could be seen holding a sign that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024," as family members hilarious replace the champagne glasses in their hands with bottles. Dhami captioned the post, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way." She added the hashtag "Baby K On Board," before concluding, "We can't wait for October 2024!"

The post sparked plenty of congratulations. Commenting on the announcement, actor Hina Khan wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you." Mouni Roy commented, "Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can't wait to meet the lil angel", with actor Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can't wait to meet the lil angel", with adding, "Many many congratulations to both of you."

The little one on the way will be the first for Dhami and Khemka, a businessman. The couple tied the knot in February 2015, per the Hindustan Times, and even participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye together.

Dhami is a well-known figure in Hindi TV. After making her acting debut in the series Dill Mill Gaye, which ran from 2007 to 2009, the actress has gone on to appear in a number of popular series, including starring opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi and opposite Vivian Dsena in Madhubala. Her other credits include Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, among many others. She also participated in the reality show Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket and hosted Dikhlaa Jaa 7. She recently starred in the web series The Empire and Duranga.