Terror erupted in television actor Azadur Rahman Azad’s home when investigating a kitchen noise led to gunfire, leaving him with multiple bullet wounds and his family traumatized. The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday at the performer’s residence in Ashulia, Bangladesh, according to multiple reports. Family members told The Business Standard that Azad, who was resting on the third floor of his multi-story home, was alerted by suspicious sounds emanating from the second-floor kitchen area.

Upon investigating the disturbance, the actor made a shocking discovery. “As soon as he opened the kitchen door, Azad was shot in the leg,” his sister Afrina Akhter recounted to journalists. The violence didn’t end there — when his mother and wife rushed to assist him after hearing the gunshots, they, too, became victims of the attack.

United News of Bangladesh reports that the assailants physically assaulted both women before discharging numerous additional rounds and fleeing the property. In total, Azad sustained three bullet wounds — two in his left leg and one in his right — according to his brother-in-law, Mir Yakub Ali.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the basic details while adding crucial information about how the perpetrators gained access to the residence. “Two attackers had entered the kitchen by cutting the window grill,” explained Md Nur Alam Siddique, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, in statements to the outlet.

The officer elaborated further, noting that “As the family became aware, the assailants shot Azad three times in the legs. They also hit his wife with a cooking pan before fleeing.” This corroborates family members’ accounts of the violent encounter.

In conversations with The Daily Star, Afrina provided additional context about the terrifying sequence of events. “Hearing gunfire, my mother and sister-in-law [Azad’s wife] rushed to the kitchen. They found three criminals there. The criminals also beat up my mother and sister-in-law,” she stated. After the physical assault, “the suspected criminals fired around 10 to 15 rounds of blank fire and fled the scene.”

The motive behind the break-in remains unclear, as the family noted no items were stolen during the ordeal. “They [the attackers] did not even take anything from the house,” Afrina explained to The Daily Star.

Following the incident, neighbors responded to the commotion and helped transport the injured family members to medical facilities. Azad is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Uttara, with his sister confirming his status to media outlets.

Police response was prompt, with officers arriving at the scene shortly after being notified. However, as of Sunday evening, no formal complaint had been registered with authorities. “Police visited the scene immediately after being informed of the incident, but we have not received a written complaint yet. Our investigation is ongoing,” OC Siddique told The Business Standard.

The shocking attack has left the family searching for answers as none of them were able to identify the assailants. Law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the break-in and assault, with no suspects identified as of press time.