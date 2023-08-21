'Mamma Mia!' Star Dead at 40: Actor Chris Peluso's Death Confirmed by Family

Broadway actor Chris Peluso, known for his work in productions including Mamma Mia! And Wicked, has died. Peluso died Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the age of 40, his family confirmed to Paybill. A cause of death was not revealed.



An alum of the University of Michigan Theatre Department, Peluso got his start as an understudy on Broadway, first covering The Balladeer in the 2004 Tony-winning revival of Assassins, Louis and Nicolas in Elton John's Lestat, and all three leading male roles – Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Don Kirshner – in Beautiful The Carole King Musical. He also portrayed Sky in the 2008 Broadway production of Mamma Mia, as well as the role of Fiyero in the touring company of Wicked. Off-Broadway, he starred in The Glorious Ones. He also appeared in London productions of Show Boat, Miss Saigon, The Woman in White, and Death Takes a Holiday, as well as a U.K. tour of Funny Girl.



Amid his passing, numerous tributes have been paid. Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the school's musical-theatre department, said, "The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso." She remembered Peluso for his various roles, adding, "our hearts go out to his family." SEAL Team actor Toni Trucks responded to the post by writing, "This is devastating. I only have wonderful memories of Chris. I am holding tight to all of the light he shared. So kind. So funny. So giving. So talented and loving." Broadway star Desi Oakley wrote, "I learned so much from his kindness & professionalism I am sending so much love to all who walked closely with him."



Peluso's passing came a year after the star announced he would be stepping away from acting to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder. In September, a GoFundMe page was started on behalf of Peluso, asking for contributions for mental-health treatment that "resulted in Chris experiencing debilitating paranoia, which has kept him from performing in recent years." A November update said Peluso had completed treatment, was "stable and doing well," and was "able to hold down a job again and even began taping some auditions."



Peluso is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes, whom he wed in 2018, and their two young children, daughter Aria Li and son Caio Lian.