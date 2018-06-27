Tristan Thompson Snuggles Daughter True in New Video

Tristan Thompson is one proud papa!

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, posted a video on Snapchat of him spending time with daughter True Thompson, whom he welcomed alongside girlfriend Khloe Kardashian in April.

In the video, he snuggles the little girl, singing, “Baby True! Daddy loves you!”

Clad in a simple white onesie, the youngest member of the KarJenner crew looked straight into the camera the whole time. Fans even noticed that the 2-month-old may have even had her ears pierced!

This is only the second time Tristan has posed with his daughter, posting a photo earlier this week of him smiling alongside the infant and his 1-year-old son Prince from a previous relationship.

He and Kardashian recently returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland, where he lives during the NBA season. The couple has been keeping a pretty low profile since before the birth of True, when it was reveals that Tristan had been stepping out on Kardashian during her pregnancy.

Neither member of the couple had spoken publicly about the infidelities until Monday, when Kardashian addressed a fan on Twitter who claimed that her decision to stay with her beau made her a “hypocrite.”

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she responded. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s sweeping the whole thing under the rug. The cheating will be addressed in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, multiple sources told Us Weekly this month.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

Another source said Tristan isn’t thrilled with it appearing on the show, but that it also won’t be a huge plot point.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the insider said. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

We can’t wait to see more from the two new parents!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere a new season this summer on E!