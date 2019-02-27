Tristan Thompson Likes Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Photos in Wake of Jordyn Woods Cheating Incident

Tristan Thompson seems to already miss what he used to have. The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player “liked” Khloé Kardashian’s latest steamy Instagram post with her sisters, just a week after news broke that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the photo in question, Kardashian, 34, posed alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, all three wearing sexy outfits. Khloé and Kendall both have their hands placed on Kourtney’s butt, who is turned with her back to the camera and showing off her figure.

But Thompson didn’t stop there — he also liked a similar photo Kourtney posted to her own Instagram, despite the fact that she no longer follows him on the social media platform.

The “liking” spree continued when he pressed the heart button on Khloé’s photo of their 10-month-old daughter, True, sitting on the lap of Kourtney’s 6-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick.

“Thigh Rolls and Hugs,” Khloé captioned the photo.

Everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the exception of Khloé and momager Kris Jenner, has unfollowed Thompson on Instagram in the wake of his latest cheating scandal.

Last week, the athlete was spotted “making out” with Woods, 21, at a house party in Los Angeles. While Woods has been best friends with Kylie for nearly a decade — even living in her guest house until last week — she was also extremely close with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family and even modeled for Khloe’s Good American apparel company.

Since news of the scandal broke, the famous family has cut its business ties with Woods; her page on the Good American website has been removed and the price of Kylie’s lip kits with her name was slashed in half. It remains unclear how the family will deal with Woods’ residuals from Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Woods went live on Instagram Wednesday in a silent video of herself sitting on set at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. TMZ reports that the episode was recorded Tuesday and is set to air Friday. Woods has been family friends with the Smiths her entire life and reportedly met Kylie through Jaden Smith, 20.

It’s not known what exactly Woods will discuss during her time on the Facebook Watch show, but TMZ reports that if she spills too many details on the Kardashian-Jenner family, she could have to pay a seven-figure penalty, as she reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement.

A new report claims that Woods came forward about her hookup with Thompson the very next day after it happened, calling Khloé to come clean. A source told The Blast that Woods framed the call as if she had been a “watchdog” for Kardashian, and that she attended the house party to “keep an eye” on the basketball player, who was unfaithful to Khloé with multiple women during her pregnancy.

The source said that Khloé, who was thrown off by the call, later heard that Woods and Thompson hooked up, so she called the model back looking for more details. At that point, Woods reportedly “came clean,” telling Khloé that “he leaned over and kissed me,” emphasizing that it was him who “made the first move.”

Woods’ interview on Red Table Talk premieres Friday on Facebook Watch.