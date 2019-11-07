Tristan Thompson Leaves Yet Another Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Months After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian may have kicked Tristan Thompson to the curb, but that’s not stopping him from leaving flirty comments in her Instagram comments. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, raised eyebrows on Wednesday when Kardashian, 34, shared a promotional photo for her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance in which she rocks big brunette curls and holds a perfume bottle close to her chest.

“My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 88th,” Kardashian captioned the post. “This brunette hair gives me the feels.”

Thompson — with whom Kardashian shares 1-year-old daughter True — left a not-so-subtle comment in the form of three emojis: two red hearts surrounding a crown.

Kardashian did not reply to Thompson’s compliment. It’s not the first time the NBA player has drooled over the Good American founder after their split earlier this year when news broke in February that he cheated on Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

On one September selfie Kardashian uploaded, which showed her peeking out of the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her, Thompson wrote, “The sun shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 26, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

And just a few days before that, the NBA player called her “perfection” in the comments section of her Anna Nicole-Smith inspired photo — before deleting the comment.

Last month, Kardashian told Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose, that dating has not been a priority of hers since the split. “I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” she said.

“Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure I process everything,” she continued. “I think, especially in my family, we are good at moving on. We have very big, forgiving hearts, we just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened. I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”

She also said that she “forgives” Thompson for his infidelity. “I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.’”