Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Reveals Reason for Staying With Tristan Thompson After First Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly revealed her reason for staying with Tristan Thompson after the first cheating scandal the couple went through.

The reality TV star recently took to her Instagram Stories thread to share an image that read, “I loved you so much then even when you hurt me, I tried to understand you…”

It seems as if the emotional statement might be a reference to when Thompson was alleged to have cheated in 2018 but the couple ended up staying together for another year.

Thompson had been caught in camera getting cozy with women who were not Kardashian, as she was home pregnant with their daughter True at the time.

After reports broke out, the couple went through a rough patch, but were trying to make their relationship work.

Then, in February, Thompson was again alleged to have cheated. This time, he was said to have had an illicit relationship with Jordyn Woods, who was the long time best friend of Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Woods has since denied the accusations that she and Thompson had an affair, speaking about the night in question on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she explained. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods went on to say. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

Woods then stated that, while she did not sleep with Thompson, he did make a move on her before she left.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she admitted. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Jenner and Woods are no longer on speaking terms, and Kardashian has been outspoken about how she puts a lot of the blame for the situation on Woods.