Tyga Weighs in on Giving Tristan Thompson a Second Chance

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga has weighed in on the reports that Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

The Blast reported that cameras caught up to Tyga while he was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and reporters asked him for his take on the cheating reports.

“It’s none of my business,” Tyga said coyly, before climbing into his Mercedes and rolling off.

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

The woman was eventually identified as Lani Blair, a 28-year-old Instagram model and bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017, and yet another woman has insinuated that she is pregnant with his child.

Thompson is reportedly begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos of him getting too cozy surfaced online.

According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces before their child is born.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”

The cheating reports may hit close to home for Tyga, as he is rumored to have cheated on Jenner as well.

In early 2016, Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso claimed that she and Tyga “hooked up a couple of times” while he was still with Jenner, as reported by Us Weekly.

He later alluded to infidelity in the 2018 song “King of the Jungle,” rapping, “I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable / Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for.”

“You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know / Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don’t know,” he continues in the song.

After the couple split, Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott and recently had the couple’s first baby.