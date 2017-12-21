Celebrity

Tristan Thompson Receiving Hate Messages After Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Reveal

Not everyone is happy that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally revealed they’re having a baby.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and her NBA player boyfriend announced Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together, but it’s not Thompson’s first child.

The Cavaliers player and his ex Jordan Craig share a 1-year-old son, Prince, and Thompson began dating Kardashian while Craig was still pregnant.

Some fans think it’s shady for Thompson to be having two babies with two different women so close together.

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian

