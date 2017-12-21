Tristan Thompson Receiving Hate Messages After Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Reveal

Not everyone is happy that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally revealed they’re having a baby.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and her NBA player boyfriend announced Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together, but it’s not Thompson’s first child.

The Cavaliers player and his ex Jordan Craig share a 1-year-old son, Prince, and Thompson began dating Kardashian while Craig was still pregnant.

Some fans think it’s shady for Thompson to be having two babies with two different women so close together.

in case anyone forgot: tristan thompson left his PREGNANT FIANCÉE for khloe so don’t even think about rting any of that onto my tl…….. — kyliah (@kyliah_almeida) December 20, 2017

Let’s not forget Tristan Thompson has an INFANT son, but congrats to Khloe. 🙃 — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) December 21, 2017

Also Tristan Thompson had a baby with a different woman LAST December. I mean, congrats Khloe 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zRhTRpL59t — Alissa (Uh-LEASE-Ah) (@AlissaHenryTV) December 20, 2017

Black women, Tristan Thompson is not a black man. Us black men support our first born babies and our Black Queens. He’s an imposter. — Injustice (@TheBlackSid) December 20, 2017

I don’t trust Tristan Thompson — jouvence (@jouvencee) December 21, 2017

Tristan Thompson is exhibit A of why we scream men are trash everyday 💀 — 🎲🦄 (@fvckshorty) December 20, 2017

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian