Tristan Thompson Goes to Dinner With Mystery Woman Following Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson seems to be moving on after the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted having dinner with a mystery woman just a week after reports broke that he and Khloé Kardashian had broken up after he was caught getting cozy with Jordyn Woods.

The NBA star posted a photo of his dinner to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 27, when fans noticed what looked like woman’s fingernails gripping the bottom of a glass.

He deleted the photo as fan speculation grew, replacing it with video of him and two male friends toasting at dinner, Us Weekly reports.

TMZ later reported that Thompson dined at Carbone in New York City with a woman who seemed to be wearing the same nail polish color when they were spotted leaving the restaurant alone minutes before Thompson left.

The athlete reportedly came outside to retrieve his mystery guest when she showed up at the locale five minutes after he arrived with a teammate. Earlier on Wednesday, Thompson was spotted in public for the first time since new broke of his hook-up with Woods.

He was seen arriving at his team’s hotel in the city ahead of a game.

Since the breakup, a source told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended her more than two-year relationship and he admitted to cheating.

Now, Kardashian is focusing on daughter True Thompson. The reality star laughed and played with the baby in videos shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She captioned the post: “God, thank you for my angel.”

“Tristan and Khloé are co-parenting a child together. That’s not really the issue,” the source said. “She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

While being around True has helped her start to heal, reports say the Good American founder is still very upset.

“It’s more of a disappointment about what will never be for True,” a friend told the outlet. “Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever.”

As for the basketball player, another source said Thompson is unbothered by the controversy.

“He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” the insider said. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”