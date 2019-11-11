Tristan Thompson Congratulates ‘Momma Koko’ Khloe Kardashian After People’s Choice Awards Win: ‘You Go Girl’

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian certainly have had their complicated history, but the Cleveland Cavaliers player couldn’t help but gush over his ex as she took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Star at Sunday’s award ceremony. The former couple split in February 2018 after Thompson was accused of hooking up with family friend Jordyn Woods in the second cheating scandal of their relationship, but Thompson seems to be on good terms with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while co-parenting, sharing photos of his ex on Instagram Monday with a glowing caption.

“Wow wow wow [Khloe Kardashian],” he wrote alongside two crown emojis. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two-time champ. I love the sound of that.”

“So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU,” he continued. “It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*”

Khloé has yet to respond to the father of her child’s message, but addressed the slight snafu that occurred when she didn’t address her individual win while also accepting the award for Best Reality Show with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage,” she wrote on Twitter soon after. “I feel so badly right now. I am so f—ing grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”

The Good American designer also took to her Instagram Story with sister Kourtney, who also didn’t speak during their family’s acceptance speech. “Just so everybody knows, it’s so awkward, like, when you go on stage,” Khloé said. “I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like…”

“Do we say thank you, do we not? What do we say?” Kourtney added.

“We never really know what to say and we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful,” Khloé continued. “I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don’t think we do.”

“I won Best Reality Star, but I declined, so Khloe really won,” Kourtney joked, with Khloé adding on, “So she gave me her hand-me-down award and I’m fine with that. We just want you to know that we do know how to speak. We just get nervous.”

