Watch: Tristan Thompson Booed at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Amid Cheating Scandal

Upon his first home game following recent cheating reports, Tristan Thompson was greeted with anything but a hero’s welcome. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was booed when he was subbed into the game at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night following reports that he cheated on his nine-month-pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson, who was spotted kissing a mystery woman in New York City Saturday night, returned to Cleveland Wednesday, where Kardashian is waiting to deliver their baby girl any day now. In a quirk of the schedule, the Cavaliers played the New York Knicks, who they had just played over the weekend, but this time at home rather than Madison Square Garden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson seemed indifferent to the cheating allegations swirling around him as he chatted with teammates before the game and strode onto the court during a timeout. The power-forward subbed in for LeBron James at the end of the first quarter while James rested up for the upcoming playoffs.

Although Thompson’s name was not announced during his substitution, fans clearly booed him when his face was shown on the big screen and when he was called for personal fouls.

Fans took to Twitter to make light of both Thompson’s situation and his gameplay. He scored 10 points in the 30 minutes he played Wednesday night.

Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson, dude is cheating everywhere — netflix and bills (@jfd770) April 12, 2018

“Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson, dude is cheating everywhere,” one fan joked.

If I was at the Cavs game tonight I would buy so much food just to throw it at Tristan Thompson. #teamkhloeforever #KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson — nicole marie (@NicoleFeragotti) April 12, 2018

“If I was at the Cavs game tonight I would buy so much food just to throw it at Tristan Thompson,” one woman wrote.

I gotta say, Tristan Thompson looks unphased by this fiasco. He still can’t score and stinks overall at basketball. #cavs #Tristan — E.D.G. (@EDGtheDVS1) April 12, 2018

“I gotta say, Tristan Thompson looks unphased [sic] by this fiasco. He still can’t score and stinks overall at basketball,” another cracked.

Hard to play well when you’re thinking about the cheating you’ve been doing lmaoo #TristanThompson — PJ Purnell 🏀 (@ParrishJPurnell) April 12, 2018

“Hard to play well when you’re thinking about the cheating you’ve been doing lmaoo #TristanThompson,” another said.

Instead of @RealTristan13 being called double T he should be double L cuz he lost his woman and can’t play basketball to save his life — Zoë👑 (@zoe_christina00) April 12, 2018

“Instead of being called double T he should be double L cuz he lost his woman and can’t play basketball to save his life,” another quipped.

Tristan Thompson is getting paid 16 million dollars a year to average 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this season…He played Khloe and the Cavs — Jael Henry (@JaelBHenry) April 12, 2018

“Tristan Thompson is getting paid 16 million dollars a year to average 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this season…He played Khloe and the Cavs,” another added.

The Knicks ultimately defeated the Cavs 110-98, with James playing less than 10 minutes of the game.

James is reportedly “livid” with Thompson over the media circus created by the cheating allegations.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

He was also reportedly seen getting cozy with two different women at a club back in October of 2017, one of whom he was seen kissing.

The reports of Thompson cheating on Kardashian come as quite a surprise when compared to some recent statements he made specifically about not cheating on her.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying.