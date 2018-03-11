Kardashians, LeBron James Shower Tristan Thompson With Birthday Wishes

Hours after celebrating his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower, NBA player Tristan Thompson celebrated his upcoming 27th birthday in style on Saturday night.

Thompson threw a party at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood with a star-studded guest list that included Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble (Kris Jenner’s young boyfriend), Kyle Richards, Jordyn Woods and Thompson’s teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on photos snapped by TMZ, Thompson walked away with an impressive haul of gifts from designers like Louis Vuitton and Maxfield.

Earlier in the afternoon, Kardashian posted photos from her extravagant baby shower, complete with rooms full of balloons, a giant floral pattern spelling out the word “Girl” in pink and white roses, a hedge shaved into the shape of an elephant and a neon sign reading “Baby Thompson.”

“Today was an absolute dream!” Kardashian tweeted after the shower. “I can’t put into words how beautiful my shower was! I never wanted it to end! I will be sharing more photos over the weekend. It’s feeling so real now. God is great! I feel so over joyed.”

“I still can’t stop thinking about my baby shower! I can’t wait to get the pictures from the photographer. I’ll post a few,” she wrote the next morning.

Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting their first child together back in December, with the due date expected for April. The gender reveal didn’t happen until the March 4 season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kardashian was shocked to learn she was having a girl.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she says in a confessional.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be wrote in on her website after the reveal that she has high hopes for her daughter.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl!” Kardashian wrote. “It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys. My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”

The Canadian player, born in Toronto, Ontario, played basketball at the University of Texas before being drafted in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Cavaliers.

Alongside James and talented teammates like Kevin Love and J.R. Smith, Thompson helped break the city of Cleveland’s decades-long championship drought by winning the NBA Championship in 2016. He’s currently averaging 8.1 points and 9/2 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 NBA season.