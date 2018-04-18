What Tristan Thompson Reportedly Thinks About His Daughter’s Name

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl, True Thompson, is only a few days old, but her basketball player father allegedly is not a fan of her name.

The 33-year-old new mom welcomed her first child, a daughter, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12 and revealed Monday that the couple had named the little girl True Thompson, though it is a name that the Cleveland Cavalier’s player reportedly is not very fond of.

“Tristan’s not too fond of the name True, but he’s cool,” and insider told In Touch Weekly. “He’s not about to [fight] with Khloé over what to name their daughter. He’s just really happy that Khloé and the baby are happy, healthy, and all smiles.”

Thompson has good reason not to be fond of the name, given that it has been dubbed an oxymoron by many KarJenner fans after news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third. It has since been reported that he cheated with at least five different women.

“In the back of her mind, she knows the name will tug at Tristan’s soul every time he sees his daughter and hopes that will help him to be a true person,” the source continued. “Clearly, he’s failed and Khloé’s still so incredibly hurt. All Khloé ever wanted in life was a man that would be true, truthful, and trustworthy.”

While the name True may seem obscure, it turns out that Kardashian had good reason to give her little one the name. It turns out True has a history in the Kardashian family, matriarch Kris Jenner revealed Monday.

“I ‘m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” she captioned a photo of pink balloons on Instagram Monday. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

While it has been reported that Kardashian was initially conflicted as to which surname to give her daughter, she ultimately settled with the surname Thompson.

It is currently unclear whether Kardashian will raise baby True in Cleveland, as she had originally planned, or whether she will take her little girl home to Los Angeles once mom and daughter are cleared to travel.