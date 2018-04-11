Another Alleged Tristan Thompson Sex Tape Reportedly Destroyed

On the heels of reports that a Tristan Thompson sex tape existed, it is now reported that another recording was acquired and destroyed before it could be released.

According to The Blast, the tape was reportedly shot in 2016 and featured Thompson with the mother of his first child, Jordyn Craig. It surfaced in 2017 and was pitched to media outlets, but never actually made its way onto the Internet.

The outlet reports that the video was on Craig’s cellphone, not Thompson’s, and that she believed it was accessed illegally while the phone was being serviced. She enlisted the help of a Los Angeles attorney to secure the video and have it destroyed.

A source that spoke with The Blast claimed that Thompson was not involved in any of the subsequent events, but that he was aware of what was happening. However, it is unclear if Kardashian knew about any of it.

It should be noted, the sex tape in question is unrelated to a separate one that was rumored to have been briefly leaked by a woman who insinuated she had a sexual encounter with Thompson.

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

The woman was eventually identified as Lani Blair, a 28-year-old Instagram model and bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017, and yet another woman has insinuated that she is pregnant with his child.

Thompson is reportedly begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos of him getting too cozy surfaced online.

According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces before their child is born.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”

The reports of Thompson cheating on Kardashian have come as quite a surprise when compared to some recent statements he made specifically about not cheating on her.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out,” Thompson was quoted as saying. “I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at.”