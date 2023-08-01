Treat Williams' Family Shares Photo From His Celebration of Life

Treat Williams' family has shared a sweet photo from his celebration of life memorial. In an Instagram post, the late actor's wife and children are seen smiling and holding their family pups. Behind them is a vintage, blue truck filled with lovely flowers. See the photo below.

In a tribute message to Williams, his family wrote, "As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile. We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here's a picture from Treat's Celebration of Life of the family." Many of Williams' fans have since replied to the post, with one commenting, "Thanks for sharing your personal pics. Grief is personal but we all felt like we knew Treat and how much he was a family man. So sorry for your loss and thanks again for sharing." Someone else added, "Beautiful family. Treat's legacy lives on in each one of you."

Williams died on June 12, after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York, but later passed away. According to a previous report from the Boston Globe, Vermont State Police Department official Lt. Steve Coote offered some details about the accident in a virtual briefing. He stated that while authorities have a fairly clear understanding of what happened, they are continuing to investigate. The accident took place around 5 p.m. ET, near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was riding his motorcycle when investigators believe the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot. Police say the driver had their turning signal on, but did not see Williams on his motorcycle.

Announcing the terrible news, Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, told ET, "Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him." McPherson continued, "He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career. He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors."