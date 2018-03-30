Travis Scott Sued for Canceling Show After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth

One of the biggest days of Travis Scott’s life might be getting him in trouble in the courtroom.

The father of Kylie Jenner‘s baby, Stormi Webster, is getting sued by an entertainment events company called PJAM, reports The Blast, which claims they paid the rapper $150,000 upfront, in addition to $10,000 to his booking agent, for him to perform at Myth Nightclub near Minneapolis on Feb. 3. They even shelled out enough for a private jet.

But the rapper, who had become a father just two days prior, allegedly backed out hours before the performance.

Sources close to Scott told The Blast at the time his absence was due to weather and logistics, but in the lawsuit, PJAM said he “refused to show up to the event.”

As previously reported, Scott did make his other scheduled performance in Vegas that night, and then on Super Bowl Sunday, Jenner announced she had given birth to baby Stormi two days prior.

It’s unclear if PJAM thinks Travis bailed on the concert because of his daddy duties, but insists the rapper has not paid back the $150,000 advance. The company also wants damages for the damage to its reputation.

He might not be the most dependable as a showman, but Scott has been getting rave reviews from the whole Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew when it comes to being a dad.

“He’s the best,” Jenner said of her beau when asked about their relationship on Twitter earlier this month.

Last week, Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods also praised Scott to PEOPLE.

When asked about Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”

The Life of Kylie star is also excelling as a mother, Woods said.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Photo credit: Facebook/ Travis Scott