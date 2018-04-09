Travis Scott Spent Thousands on Floral Arrangements for Daughter Stormi’s Arrival Party

Travis Scott is sparing no expense when it comes to celebrating baby Stormi Webster with his side of the family.

The rapper reportedly spent $7,145 on fancy flower arrangements for his daughter’s welcome part, organized by Scott’s mom.

According to TMZ, the storm-themed party included six floral sculptures and stands, which displayed lightning bolts going through clouds of roses, orchids and hydrangeas. The raindrops are Swarovski crystals.

You can see photos of the beautiful arrangements on TMZ.

Sources told TMZ that Kylie Jenner will be in attendance for Stormi’s first meeting with the Webster family, and the celebration will take place at the Missouri City, Texas, home Scott bought his mother for Christmas.

Jenner shared new photos of her 9-week-old daughter on her Instagram story Thursday while she and Scott went on a family walk together.

“Sleepy Stormi,” the new mom, 20, captioned one of the photos of the baby girl napping in her stroller.

“Walk [with] mommy & daddy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality captioned the other photo of Stormi looking sleepily at the camera.

Jenner and Scott, 25, welcomed their first child on Feb. 1, announcing the birth two days later with a statement on social media as well as a lengthy YouTube video titled, “To Our Daughter.”

Since Jenner’s private pregnancy kept her largely out of the spotlight, fans were thrilled when the new mom started sharing photos of her little girl on social media again.

Most recently, Jenner shared photos of her family’s Easter celebration, where she, Stormi and Scott celebrated the holiday at a fabulous outdoor event.

In a series of Snapchats Sunday, Stormi was all eyes on her dad as he held her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Another video showed the baby cuddling in his arms.

Other videos showed Scott holding Stormi facing him while Jenner cozied up beside him and reached out to stroke their daughter’s head.

The couple, who has been dating since April 2017, is not yet contemplating getting engaged.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

And there will be another KarJenner baby soon enough, with big sister Khloé Kardashian set to give birth any day now to her first daughter with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson.

While some of her sisters have suffered from painful pregnancies, Kardashian said last week that her experience has been incredibly pleasant.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” the mom-to-be, 33, gushed on her app. “So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”