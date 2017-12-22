Travis Scott Spotted Partying at a Hollywood Strip Club

Travis Scott’s latest outing is fueling rumors he’s chosen a life with strippers over girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old rapper spent the night out partying at Crazy Girls, a strip club in Hollywood, The Blast reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott was spotted with a group of friends at the adults-only joint just days after he and Jenner reportedly had a blow-out fight, causing him to walk out without resolving their issues.

According to a report by OK! Magazine via Hollywood Life, an anonymous source close to the couple claims they have been growing distant due to Scott’s constant touring schedule and partying lifestyle.

“It seems like he just wants to have fun with his friends, and Kylie’s worried that when it’s time for him to be there for her and the baby, he won’t step up,” the source admitted. “But her nagging only makes him distance himself more. He couldn’t take it anymore and needed space.”

The insider said their tension led to an explosive fight, which, ironically, was about his affinity for strippers.

“Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it,” a source told the magazine.

Apparently, Scott wasn’t prepared for Jenner’s wrath.

“Kylie thought that some tough love was what Travis needed, but it backfired and now there’s no telling whether he’ll come back. Travis is a decent guy, and his friends think he will try to do the right thing by his child, but Kylie has to face the sad reality that things may be over between them for good.”

Both Scott and Jenner have kept a low profile throughout the past three months as reports of their pregnancy swirled.

The pair haven’t confirmed their baby on board yet, but fans expect an announcement to come soon, likely on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner may also be pressured to confirm the news after sister Khloe Kardashian revealed her baby bump on social media Wednesday. Their sister Kim Kardashian is also expecting her third child in January via a surrogate.