Travis Scott’s NSFW Lyrics May Allude to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy
With news blowing up over the weekend that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's child, fans are speculating that the rapper actually dropped a few hints in one of his from SZA's "Love Galore."
The track, which released this past April and includes explicit lines written by Scott, might also be very telling of his relationship with Jenner, and the direction the couple were hoping to head into.
"Love Galore" received a ton of airplay on rhythmic and urban radio and was declared certified gold in the U.S., selling more than 500,000 copies.
You like to get me high, you don't want no one beside ya
You like when I make fire
You say, "La Flame, keep makin' fire" (ooh)
Let me *** inside ya, let me p**** that seed inside ya (ooh)
That last line is especially getting fans' attention now that news broke of Jenner's pregnancy, ahead of the E! star's 10th anniversary special for the network of Keeping up With the Kardashians.
Fans and critics of Scott and Jenner took to social media to share their reactions of those very NSFW lyrics, and the possibility if it was all about Travis hinting at their pending pregnancy.
Some believed the track made a lot of sense now...
That’s why Travis Scott’s verse on love galore makes so much sense now since Kylie Jenner is pregnant pic.twitter.com/SVIDliNrwF— Ho'chata (@urfavmorena) September 22, 2017
Travis Scott really planted a seed in Kylie Jenner and got her pregnant. His ‘Love Galore’ verse is real life pic.twitter.com/WbwAskJVOf— Walid? (@walidffs) September 22, 2017
Others thought it was just coincidental...
Travis Scott took his verse on Love Galore and made it a true story.— Hotep Hero, Dr. Woke (@SageTerrence) September 22, 2017
Travis Scott really planted a seed in Kylie Jenner and got her pregnant. His ‘Love Galore’ verse is real life. pic.twitter.com/6iCfgDFNUa— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 22, 2017
When Travis Scott said "Let me cum inside, let me plant that seed inside ya" on Love Galore and now Kylie Jenner is pregnant pic.twitter.com/qj14ohw7Cu— jimmy coppa (@jimmy_coppa) September 22, 2017
Others were just plain shocked...
Wait so Travis Love Galore verse i- pic.twitter.com/7FFI6lnjDH— mark del figgalo (@serfbort) September 22, 2017
soo....them wasnt just lyrics when Travis Scott said "Let me plant that seed inside you" pic.twitter.com/TgUNBacOJ2— Alexandria (@AlexandriaJ27) September 23, 2017
"Lemme cum inside you, lemme plant that seed inside you"
Travis Scott took his lyrics from Love Galore a lil bit too serious.— Travis Scott's Son? (@chubby_booh) September 23, 2017
"Love Galore"
What do you think? Could the lyrics truly allude to the pregnancy or is it just a coincidence? Listen to the song yourself.
