Travis Scott’s NSFW Lyrics May Allude to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

With news blowing up over the weekend that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's child, fans are speculating that the rapper actually dropped a few hints in one of his from SZA's "Love Galore."

The track, which released this past April and includes explicit lines written by Scott, might also be very telling of his relationship with Jenner, and the direction the couple were hoping to head into.

"Love Galore" received a ton of airplay on rhythmic and urban radio and was declared certified gold in the U.S., selling more than 500,000 copies.

You like to get me high, you don't want no one beside ya

You like when I make fire

You say, "La Flame, keep makin' fire" (ooh)

Let me *** inside ya, let me p**** that seed inside ya (ooh)

That last line is especially getting fans' attention now that news broke of Jenner's pregnancy, ahead of the E! star's 10th anniversary special for the network of Keeping up With the Kardashians.

Fans and critics of Scott and Jenner took to social media to share their reactions of those very NSFW lyrics, and the possibility if it was all about Travis hinting at their pending pregnancy.