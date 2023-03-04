Travis Scott's Messy Night at Club Could Lead to Lawsuit as New Footage Comes Out

Travis Scott had a wild night at out in New York City this week that may land him in another lawsuit. According to a report by TMZ, Scott grabbed a phone from a fan and threw it back at him at a nightclub on Wednesday, March 1 while he was performing a DJ set. The owner of the phone said that Scott broke his phone and injured him in the process.

Scott performed a surprise DJ set at a club called Nebula in New York City on Wednesday night, and he got himself into trouble on a couple of different fronts. First, Scott snatched a phone out of a fan's hand in the front row of the audience and tossed it back at him, as seen in the video acquired by TMZ. The man said that the corner of the phone struck his head hard enough that it cracked the screen of the phone. He did not reveal if he was injured in the process.

The man told TMZ that he spoke with club management after the incident and they offered him a free bottle of alcohol to make up for the incident. However, he said that he decided to turn them down to retain the right to take legal action. He said that he has contacted a lawyer and he intends to file a police report as well as a civil lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Scott already dealt with police that night over a more overt incident. Scott allegedly punched the in-house sound engineer late in the night at Nebula. The police responded to the club at around 3 a.m., where club management said that Scott had destroyed about $12,000 in video and speaker equipment. The sound engineer went to the hospital, telling local reporters that he had suffered neck injuries in his scuffle with Scott.

The New York City Police Department has named Scott a suspect in an investigation into the assault and criminal mischief at the club on Wednesday night. However, Scott is fighting all the allegations. His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters: "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."