Travis Scott Performs on New Year’s Eve for Kylie’s Friends but Without Kylie

Travis Scott played a New Year’s Eve show in Miami on Sunday night, but pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be found, amid breakup rumors.

TMZ reports that although Jenner wasn’t present at the LIV nightclub party, enough of her friends were there to make up for the difference. Some of Jenner’s friends like Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou, were seen dancing in the crowd, as was Jenner’s sister Kendall’s bestie, model Hailey Baldwin.

Sources said all three girls, and the groups they were with, ended up in the DJ booth together at one point in the night, where Scott also mingled throughout his set.

On Saturday, Radar reported that Scott broke up with Jenner on Christmas Day.

“He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple,” a source told Radar. “Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming.”

The 25-year-old rapper reportedly said he “can’t do this anymore,” in reference to wanting to maintain his normal lifestyle of partying and touring.

The breakup news comes as a shock to many Kardashian/Jenner family fans, as photos that resembled a maternity shoot of Jenner and Scott from Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party surfaced on Christmas Day.

Jenner has been keeping a low profile since reports of her pregnancy surfaced, so even if the breakup report from Radar isn’t true, it makes sense that she wasn’t in attendance at Scott’s New Year’s Eve concert. The 20-year-old reality star was also a no-show for her family’s Christmas photo, where many fans thought she might finally confirm her pregnancy.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off. Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”