Travis Scott Reveals Chaotic Photo Minutes After Kylie Jenner Breakup Goes Public

Travis Scott hasn’t stayed silent on social media for long in the hour or so since his split with girlfriend Kylie Jenner broke. Just before 10 p.m. ET, the “Sicko Mode” rapper posted a strange photo to his Instagram account depicting his own face covered my metallic scorpions and light. In is unclear exactly what the image is, but it may have been some sort of promotional material for his new single or album. Scott’s new single, “Highest in the Room,” is set for release on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Oct 1, 2019 at 6:43pm PDT

Scott kept the photo captionless. It has already received more than 418,000 likes as of this writing. As one would imagine, the comments are filled with questions about the reported breakup.

“Did you and kylie break up or no?” one fan wrote.

Another asked, “What happened to you and [Kylie]?”

A third wrote, “[What the f—] is wrong with you and Kylie?”

Others tried to look on the bright side of things and hoped that Scott’s heartbreak would manifest into some compelling art on upcoming release.

“this better be album mode travis,” one fan said.

A second wrote, “This aboutta be some flame.”

A third user commented, “This break up album about to go crazy.”

The breakup has been fairly surprising to fans. Despite reports of past suspicions of infidelity, the couple had seemed very happy in recent months. The couple even participated in an interview together for Playboy that was released in September. Scott himself actually led the interview, with Jenner opening up about her personal life and her thoughts on their relationship.

“Why do you think our relationship works?” Scott asked at one point. “And why do you think we knew it worked so quickly?”

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

The couple has not confirmed or denied the reports of a split as of press time.

