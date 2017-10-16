Travis Scott Video Chats Kylie Jenner During Performance, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Travis face timing with Kylie at the @ksubi X Travis scott after party 🦋🔥📱 (via @trvplord.o) A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Kylie Jenner may be keeping a low profile these days, but her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has kept up his busy schedule. At a performance at the Ksubi store in SoHo, Scott made it clear he’s still making time for Jenner when he FaceTimed her on stage.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, although neither have confirmed or denied the rumors. Fans at Scott’s Ksubi event went wild when the 25-year-old turned his phone toward the audience to reveal Jenner’s face on the screen.

Last month, reports surfaced that Jenner, 20, was five months pregnant with her and Scott’s baby. Sources close to the family have said that Jenner is “really excited” about the new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family and that the new couple was expecting a girl.

However, last week Jenner shared a few social media posts that could have been hinting that she and Scott are expecting a boy. By the looks of it, the media mogul is enjoying teasing her followers with the news, sharing snaps and videos in baggy or puffy clothes that don’t allow a good glimpse at any baby bump.

On Friday, Jenner raised a few eyebrows by sharing a Snapchat story with some telling song lyrics set as the caption.

Lounging by the pool, makeup-free, Jenner captioned a video with lyrics, “nothing’s gonna hurt you baby” from the song of the same name by Cigarettes After Sex.

While it’s up for debate, it could be her biggest hint at a pregnancy, considering she often adds hip-hop tracks to her social media posts.

Jenner isn’t the only member of her family to be prepping for a new family addition; Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, while Scott Disick accidentally confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting too.