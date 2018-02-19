Travis Scott’s First Words on Baby Stormi: ‘She’s Beautiful’

Travis Scott spoke publicly for the first time about his and Kylie Jenner‘s new baby girl, Stormi Webster — and it sounds like the proud dad is in love.

“She’s beautiful,” he told TMZ reporters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Houston rapper, 25, and Jenner, 20, are reportedly co-parenting, they don’t have plans to live together or get engaged any time soon.

An insider spoke to PEOPLE, saying that the young couple is happy with the way things are, and they’re not in a hurry to change the situation.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source said. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in rush,” said the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

The couple has been dating since April 2017, after the Life of Kylie star split from her on-again-off-again boyfriend of almost three years, rapper Tyga.

According to the report, Scott “has been great” with baby Stormi, and is “very sweet with his daughter.”

Last week, Scott shared a photo of himself and Jenner, on Snapchat. The selfie, in which the two appear to be wearing surgical masks, possibly to stave away this year’s abnormally bad flu season, was captioned, “bdjxjkdn.”

Scott’s photo is the first of the pair together since Jenner announced the arrival of their daughter. The selfie, in which the two appear to be wearing surgical masks, possibly to stave away this year’s abnormally bad flu season, was captioned, “bdjxjkdn.”

The proud parents welcomed daughter Stormi into the world on Feb. 1 after months of speculation around the secretive pregnancy. Jenner announced Stormi’s arrival on Feb. 4, apologizing to fans for going “dark” on social media throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram as a birth announcement in addition to an 11-minute YouTube video full of intimate moments from her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.