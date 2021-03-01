Travis Scott Completely Swarmed by Fans as They Overtake LA Street to Meet Him

✖

Travis Scott could hardly move on a Los Angeles street because fans were swarming the area just to get a glimpse of the rapper. The 28-year-old announced a pop-up newsstand to promote his takeover of i-D magazine when all of a sudden fans flooded the area. In the video, Scott tries to calm everyone down for several minutes, while also signing stuff for fans; however, when he tries to move towards the car, he's hardly able to take one step forward.

The Cactus Jack Pop-Up was completely surrounded by eager fans with their phones out waiting to take that perfect photo or video of Scott. When Scott was able to make it safely into the car he fled away but was still unable to make it far for the first few minutes. When he got inside the SUV, he stood up and popped out of the rooftop asking people to move aside so the driver could pull off safely without injuring anyone. While it took fans a little while to allow such space, Scott and his friends were able to drive off without anyone getting injured.

Scott has been making headlines lately after his Cactus Jack Foundation teamed up with the City of Houston to help bring relief to families suffering from the deadly winter storm. Together, they have launched an emergency food program that provides 50,000 hot meals to the citizens living in Houston according to Billboard. They did so by teaming up with The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches, and restaurant owners to pinpoint the most vulnerable groups.

This isn't the first time the rapper has given back and it probably won't be his last. He's offered a helping hand on many occasions, which makes it one of the many reasons his fans love and support him. Scott formed the Cactus Jack Foundation a few months back on Nov. 18, 2020, the third "Travis Scott Day" which focuses on providing educational and creative resources for the youth. The first "Travis Scott Day" was formed on Nov. 18, 2018 when Houston's Mayor Turner honored him with it following his Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. That following year, Scott was presented with the key to the city in Feb. 2019.

Scott and ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner share daughter Stormi, 3, together and have shared several sweet memories as a family on social media. Following the couple's split, they sparked rumors several months later that they were getting back together after they were seen hanging out on numerous occasions.