Travis Scott Calls Himself Kylie Jenner’s ‘Husband’ in New Instagram

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are getting flirty in the comment section of his latest Game of Thrones-inspired Instagram post.

Ahead of the second episode of the HBO show’s final season, the rapper shared a picture of himself dressed in black armor with a nod to both his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the hit show.

“House of Flame. Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st. Husband of the Goddess K,” he wrote. “Protector of the Seven Kingdoms. Blatt.”

Jenner was clearly feeling the tribute from the father of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi, flirting back in the comment section.

“Oh lord Webster !!” she wrote to her boyfriend, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, “Protect my realm.”

The back and forth banter caught the eye of fans thinking “husband” could either be a sly hint that the two have wed in secret or simply a cute nickname.

“y’all are cute… I literally can’t handle all this love but please give us more bc actually I can’t get enough of it,” one fan gushed, while another asked, “You and Travis are married?”

Others, including Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend French Montana, couldn’t help but laugh over the couple’s clear fandom. “[Game of Thrones] got [you] [two],” the football player wrote with a smiley emoji.

The couple is clearly getting back to good after cheating rumors alleging Scott had been messaging women on Instagram reportedly rocked Jenner’s faith in her boyfriend earlier this year.

“Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple’s status earlier this month. “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him. He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

Another insider told the publication that Jenner’s trust in Travis was one of the main reasons they were able to weather the storm of allegations.

“Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk,” they said. “That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy