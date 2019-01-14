Travis Scott Only Agreed to Perform at NFL Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on One Condition

Maroon 5 has long been reported as the halftime performer for the upcoming Super Bowl LIII, but new names have since been added to the lineup, including rapper Travis Scott.

According to E! News, however, Scott only accepted the gig under one condition, asking the NFL to donate $500,000 to a charity of his choice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” Scott said in a statement. “I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Dream Corps. was founded by CNN’s Van Jones in 2014 and has several initiatives including providing youth with the opportunity to learn coding, reducing the U.S. prison population, building a green economy and more.

After Scott’s announcement, Jones used Twitter to thank the rapper for his decision, writing, “This is great news! Welcome, @trvsXX. Glad to have you with us, brother!”

Along with Scott, rapper Big Boi will also perform during the halftime show, which was headlined last year by Justin Timberlake.

The halftime show had previously been met with controversy after many fans were outraged that Maroon 5 would accept the spot due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

After Maroon 5 was reported to be performing, it was revealed that Rihanna had first been offered the gig but turned it down in support of Kaepernick.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a peaceful protest against police brutality. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and filed a grievance last year against the league and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league.

Along with Rihanna, other stars have withdrawn support from Super Bowl LIII, including Pink, JAY-Z, Cardi B and Adele, who also reportedly declined to perform, and Amy Schumer, who has said she will not do commercials for the broadcast and repeatedly asked Maroon 5 to step down as performers.

Scott has also received criticism for his decision to perform, with Michael B. Jordan and Rev. Al Sharpton among those who voiced a negative opinion of the rapper’s choice.

Maroon 5 officially confirmed its headlining status on Sunday, Jan. 13 with a video on its social media channels of the band performing during various shows.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 on CBS.

