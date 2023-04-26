Travis Barker Launches Enema Kit

In a completely unexpected celebrity product-promotion campaign, Travis Barker has launched an enema kit. The Blink-182 drummer has partnered with canned-water company Liquid Death for the "Enema of the State" kit, which features a custom-branded enema bulb and a 19.2 oz can of Liquid Death autographed by Barker. The kit's moniker comes from the name of Blink-182's breakthrough 1999 album, which was also the band's first to feature Barker, who replaced previous drummer Scott Raynor.

Over at the Liquid Death website, the company jokes, "Travis Barker played drums on the hit album Enema of the State. Does that make him an expert on enemas? No. And neither are we. But together, we are launching a revolutionary new enema kit that might turn all of your dreams into reality." They add, "Enema of the State is a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend's butthole without consulting them or their doctor first either." The kit is priced at $182 but is currently sold out.

The new brand partnership comes as Blink-182 kicks off a new tour which marks guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge's return to the band after several years. In October, the band shared a hilarious NSFW video of fans excited about them "coming" back. At the end of the clip, Blink-182 revealed they have a new album in the works, with a new song, "Edging," already out for fans to stream. Click here for the full list of tour dates.

DeLonge parted ways with Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back in 2015, with singer/guitarist Matt Skiba taking his place. However, rumors of DeLonge's return began swirling in the past couple of years. Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two mending their previously broken friendship.

"We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in," he said. "Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."