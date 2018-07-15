Travis Barker Updates Health After Crashing Into School Bus

Travis Barker was in a scary-looking car crash on Friday, but the Blink-182 drummer says that he is doing just fine.

Barker was hit by a school bus while driving in Calabasas, California on Friday afternoon. He had his son and other passengers in the car as he made a left turn in a black Mercedes SUV. On Saturday, he spoke to reporters from Us Weekly about the whole ordeal, confirming that everyone is safe and sound.

“I was on the way to my son’s basketball game and a school bus ran a stoplight and totaled my car,” he recounted. “It was pretty crazy. I’m really lucky everyone’s safe. Fortunately, there were no kids on the bus, just the bus driver. And my son and his best friend are all right. It was just more scary than anything.”

Barker ran into the journalists at BeautyCon, where he was spending the day with his daughter, Alabama Barker. While there, he also shed some more light on the June announcement that Blink-182’s June residency would be postponed due to his own medical condition.

“I’m as good as I can be. I’m just following the doctor’s orders,” he said. “I actually had staph infection and a ton of blood clots, and I’ve just been in a recovery period.”

The band initially announced the delay on Twitter, explaining that Barker has blood clots in both arms. It included a quote from Barker expressing his deep regret.

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” he wrote. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

On Saturday, he finally offered an estimate on when that might be.

“I feel like in the next three weeks,” he said. “They’re doing a lot of things to hyper heal my hand so as soon as that happens, it’s a green light.”

Barker has been extremely committed to taking care of himself since 2008, when he was involved in a fatal plane crash. The drummer was on a private plane with three other passengers and two pilots, and he was one of only two people that survived.

Barker spent nearly three months in the hospital after that plane crash, undergoing numerous surgeries, skin grafts and rehabilitation. Despite being covered in severe burns, Barker chose not to take pain medication, as he was suffering from an opiate addiction at the time. His experience in the crash inspired him to kick the substances.

Now, Barker is a dedicated vegan and is known for his passion for fitness. The drummer was very open about the fact that the crash caused him to develop post-traumatic stress disorder, which likely made the car crash a horrifying ordeal for him.