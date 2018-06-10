Travel Channel to Remember Anthony Bourdain With ‘No Reservations’ Marathon

Anthony Bourdain’s passing will be mourned by a marathon of his hit show No Reservations on the Travel Channel.

Bourdain passed away on Friday morning at the age of 61. He worked on some of the most iconic travel and food shows on TV, including Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel. The show went off the air in 2012, but on Sunday it will return to air all day.

The Travel Channel made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning. The marathon will go for 12 hours, starting at 7 a.m. and going until 7 p.m. ET.

“We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

The Travel Channel made nine seasons of No Reservations, from 2005 to 2012. The show was groundbreaking, winning three Emmy awards for outstanding cinematography for non-fiction programming between 2009 and 2011. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the marathon will consist of some of the most lauded episodes of the show, including Bourdain’s trips to Costa Brava and Laos.

That’s not the only TV event honoring Bourdain’s career this weekend. CNN aired a special called Remembering Anthony Bourdain on Friday night. On Saturday night, they will show a selection of Bourdain’s episodes of his iconic show Parts Unknown. Starting at 8 p.m. ET.

On Sunday CNN plans to continue the tribute, airing an episode of Parts Unknown where Bourdain travels to Berlin. The episode will have a special introduction by Anderson Cooper, starting at 9 p.m. ET

Afterward the network will play the Remembering Anthony Bourdain special again at 10 p.m. ET.

Bourdain was discovered dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. A report by CNN said that he died by suicide, though the investigation is still ongoing.

“We have indeed learned of the death by hanging of the American chef this morning in a luxury hotel in Kaysersberg, Le Chambard,” said public prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel. “At this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party.”

Bourdain was the second tragic celebrity death this week, just a few days after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment. Both sent shockwaves through the world, and turned the national conversation toward depression, suicide and mental health. Social media filled with people hoping to demystify mental health and help others who might be going through the same thing.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).