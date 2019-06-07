Tracy Morgan Emotionally Reflects on Life 5 Years After ‘Horrific’ Deadly Accident

Tracy Morgan is reflecting on his near-fatal car crash five years ago that claimed the life of his longtime friend James “Jimmy Mac” McNair.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck driver collided with the limo bus carrying the actor and comedian, along with McNair and fellow comedians Harris Stanton and Ardie Fuqua, following a stop on their comedy tour in Dover, Delaware. The crash resulted in the death of McNair, and Morgan had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for two weeks with severe injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Morgan took to Twitter to mark the five-year anniversary and reflect on how it has impacted his life in the years since.

“Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident,” Morgan, 50, wrote. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy.”

“I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me,” he continued. “My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.”

“I am emotional right now so bear with me, but I also have to thank my professional family,” the comedian continued. “The folks at @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people. MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok.”

Morgan concluded his message by thanking his representatives Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Money, Ben Morelli, and Lewis Kay, who he said, “stand by me always.”

“Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another,” he added.

The comedian’s message and the anniversary of the crash came just two days after he was involved in another car accident in a busy intersection in Manhattan. Although this accident was not serious and did not result in any injuries to either of the drivers, it did result in Morgan’s new $2 million Bugatti, which he had reportedly driven off the dealer’s lot just minutes before, having minor damage to the exterior.

Currently, it is unclear who is at fault for the Tuesday accident.