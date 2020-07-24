Tracy Anderson, Fitness Star, Mourns Ex-Husband After He Loses Battle With Cancer

✖

Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson is in mourning this week after the death of her second husband, Matthew Mogol, who passed away after a battle with cancer at 48. Anderson, 45, and Mogol were married for two years, between 2011 and 2013, and are parents to an 8-year-old daughter, Penelope. Anderson also has a 22-year-old son, Sam, from her marriage to the late NBA player Eric Anderson.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Matthew Mogol," Anderson's representative told Page Six on Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with his and Tracy’s young daughter, Penelope, during this devastating time." Mogol was the founder of Mogolo, a company that provided "innovative solutions that enable unlimited creativity," according to his LinkedIn page.

Anderson has not commented on Mogol's death on her Instagram page, where she has over 584,000 followers. Her most recent post was published on Sunday. "Inhale with consciousness so you can exhale the impurities that kept you from growth," she wrote.

Anderson was previously married to Eric Anderson from 1998 to 2008. Eric Anderson died in 2018 after a cardiac arrest after contracting pneumonia. "Eric was a true friend to Tracy, a loving and incredibly dedicated father to their son Sam, and always willing to lend a helping hand to many of us at Tracy Anderson throughout the years. Our hearts are grieving with Tracy and her family during this difficult time," a rep for Anderson's company The Tracy Anderson Method told Page Six at the time.

Anderson is best known as a trainer to celebrities, including Jenifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow. She has been live-streaming Tracy Anderson Method workouts on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic. She also opened an outdoor studio at her Water Mill, New York location earlier this month, Page Six reported.

The Tracy Anderson Method is based on a study Anderson did in 2003 after five years of training 150 women, reports Forbes. "I think people miss how interconnected our minds and bodies are. Our physical bodies are the roots and our emotional, intellectual and spiritual selves are all layered on top," she said in 2018 about what she learned from the study. "The only way you can take care of your whole self is to understand how each of the layers exist and influence each other. The Method is about showing up every day and putting in the work to ensure they are in harmony."