Celebrity Trainer Tracy Anderson’s Ex-Husband, Knicks Player Eric Anderson, Dead at 48

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson’s ex-husband, Eric Anderson, has died. He was 48.

The former Indiana University basketball star and New York Knicks player died of natural causes on Sunday, according to a preliminary autopsy, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It’s cardiac-related, but natural causes until doc can confirm that in a report tome,” Hamilton County Coroner John Chalfin told the newspaper. That final report will likely be issued within seven to 10 days, he said.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Eric Anderson,” a representative for Tracy told Page Six. “Eric was a true friend to Tracy, a loving and incredibly dedicated father to their son Sam, and always willing to lend a helping hand to many of us at Tracy Anderson throughout the years.”

“Our hearts are grieving with Tracy and her family during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Tracy, 43, and Eric were married for 10 years, from 1998 to 2008. Their son, Sam, is 20.

Eric was reportedly battling some type of illness, according to Carmel, Indiana police, who said that Eric’s sister alerted the Carmel Police Department after she hadn’t heard from him in a few days.

“His sister hadn’t heard from him in a couple days, which she thought was odd because he was fighting some type of illness,” Carmel Lt. Joe Bickel told the Indy Star.

Officers then went to Anderson’s apartment where they found him dead.

Those close to Anderson told the Star that he had been suffering from pneumonia, which can cause cardiac problems, including heart failure, in severe cases, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Eric was one of just six players to rank top-15 all-time in both scoring and rebounding at Indiana University, according to the Indy Star. He was named Big Ten freshman of the year on a conference team in 1989, and named the most outstanding player in the 1992 NCAA tournament West regional. The Hoosiers advanced to the Final Four that year.

The Chicago native went on the play professional basketball for the New York Knicks from 1992 to 1994. He also played overseas.

“I’ll remember Eric for the way he approached fatherhood,” his college teammate Brian Evans told the Star. “I’ve never seen a person more devoted to another person in my life, as Eric was to his son, Sam. The love he displayed will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

Tracy is also mom to Penelope Mogol, 6, who she shares with her second ex-husband Matt Mogol. Tracy is known for her fitness routine, The Tracy Anderson Method, and for training celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Gisele Bündchen, Shakira and more.