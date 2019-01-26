Track Palin Reportedly Released Early From Halfway House

Track Palin, the eldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was reportedly released from the halfway house he has been living in since his domestic violence conviction early on Thursday.

The Alaska Department of Corrections told TMZ Palin, 29, was released from the Cordova Residential Center.

Palin was sentenced to a year in the residential center and checked in on Dec. 5. He received credit for time spent on an electronic monitoring device, which explains his early release.

Palin was arrested in September 2018 for allegedly hitting a woman he was living with at his Wasilla, Alaska home. According to an Alaska State Police report, he told the woman she could not leave the house, took her phone and hit her in the head.

“Investigation revealed [Track Palin] assaulted an acquaintance at his residence,” the police report read. “When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone. While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers.”

Palin was charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He pleaded “not guilty, for sure.”

In October 2018, a judge ruled that the alleged attack violated a deal he struck with prosecutors after he attacked his father Todd Palin in December 2017. In that deal, Palin pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing and was sentenced to a rehabilitation program for veterans.

Palin has a checkered past. In 2016, he was arrested for domestic assault against a woman while drunk, and was allegedly carrying a gun at the time. In December 2017, his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, Britta Hanson, was granted a protective order against him.

In January 2018, one of Palin’s ex-girlfriends, Jordan Loewe told The Daily Mail that Palin is a “violent person.” The couple dated until Loewe realized she was pregnant, and she wanted to protect the baby from Palin.

“That was when I finally left,” Loewe explained at the time. “My son’s life was in danger so many times in that day. I don’t know why it took that long but that was where I drew the line. I didn’t care if I had to live in a box with my son – I’m not letting him live through this hell. Charlie’s going to have a dead mom and a dad in prison if I don’t leave. I felt that Track was going to kill me or kill both of us.”

After Palin reached a plea deal in the case involving his assault of their father, sister Bristol Palin told Us Weekly he is a “grown man” who can make his own decisions.

“My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” the Teen Mom OG star said. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

