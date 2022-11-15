Tracey Edmonds Talks Working With Queen Latifah and Ludacris in Netflix Film 'End of the Road' (Exclusive)

Tracey Edmonds has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Along with being the CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment Group and former host of the television show Extra, the 55-year-old is a successful TV and movie producer. Most recently, Edmonds produced the Netflix film End of the Road which stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Edmonds who talked about her experience working with two of Hollywood's top stars.

"I am there from day one for preproduction and looking at hair, makeup, clothes, production design, sets," Edmonds, who is engaged to NFL legend and Jackson State Tigers football head coach Deion Sanders, exclusively told PopCulture. "All that kind of stuff. And then when our cast gets there I'm there on the set like 24/7. And so I had known Queen Latifah for a couple of decades and she is like really, like one of my she-roes. She is the most amazing human being and woman and has done just about everything you can possibly do in your career. You know, from television to musicals to films and having her own talk show and beauty lines and all that. So, I have really, really admired her and always wanted to work with her. So it was such a blessing to be able to have her star in our film."

(Photo: Charley Gallay)

Edmonds continued: "And then also too, I've known Ludacris. And to have Ludacris you know, in the film also. And they've known each other for decades and so their chemistry as brother and sister really helped carry the film. And so we were blessed. Our cast was great and it was a fun experience for me. A first time working with Netflix, so Netflix as a studio was amazing."

Along with her work on End of the Road, Edmonds is staying busy producing the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The first season aired during the summer and featured stars such as NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom and Stacey Dash. A second season was recently announced, and the cast will be attending Alabama State University.

"They get to go to college for the first time and we are showcasing different HBCUs every season," Edmonds said. "So last season we shot at Texas Southern in Houston and I can't tell you where we are just yet for this season but I'm actually on location. I'm excited about our new cast and, and the school that we partnered with."