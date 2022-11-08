Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home

The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.

Paltrow's father Bruce was a film producer and director, while her mother was an actress. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the two purchased this home when Paltrow was four years old – likely sometime in the early 1980s. The website also published the photos taken after its most recent remodel. The house has a total of 6,887-square-feet of living space, including six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. There is also a swimming pool, a sauna and all kinds of other amenities, though its not clear which ones Paltrow would recognize.

Regardless, it's clear why the house comes with a hefty $17.5 million asking price. Scroll on for a tour of the home.