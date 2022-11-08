Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home
The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
Paltrow's father Bruce was a film producer and director, while her mother was an actress. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the two purchased this home when Paltrow was four years old – likely sometime in the early 1980s. The website also published the photos taken after its most recent remodel. The house has a total of 6,887-square-feet of living space, including six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. There is also a swimming pool, a sauna and all kinds of other amenities, though its not clear which ones Paltrow would recognize.
Regardless, it's clear why the house comes with a hefty $17.5 million asking price. Scroll on for a tour of the home.
Exterior
A bird's-eye view is really the only way to properly appreciate the splendor of this massive home.
Entrance
Upon arrival at Paltrow's former home, guests are greeted with dense yet meticulous landscaping. The exterior of the house itself is almost obscured by shrubbery.
Living Spaces
There are many different living rooms and gathering areas in this house, so it's not clear if any single spot could become the focal point for a family or for a party.
Hallways & Stairs
This house wastes no space, as even its hallways and staircases are fit for art galleries.
Bedroom
The primary bedroom in this house is rich in natural light, and it has yet another fireplace for those few cold nights southern California gets each year.
Walk-in Closet
Walk-in closets are one of those features that set a wealthy house apart, and this one does not disappoint.
Gym
The home gym at Paltrow's childhood home is spacious and takes up one of the house's floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Meanwhile, the sauna is there for recovery and relaxation.
Garage
Even the garage in this house is luxurious, thanks in large part to the tall windows.
Patio
Like many California homes, this one seems to have prioritized outdoor space for socializing.
Pool
Finally, the swimming pool and jacuzzi make a perfect centerpiece for this lush yard.