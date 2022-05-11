Tour Evangelist Billy Graham's Nearly $600,000 Former North Carolina Cottage

The home of the late evangelist Billy Graham is up for sale, meaning that we can take a virtual tour and see it for ourselves. Graham is known around the world as "America's Pastor" for his massive Evangelical Christian events spanning half of the 20th century. He also owned a "cottage" in North Carolina which is now on sale for $599,000 according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Graham's family reportedly lived at this house throughout much of his globetrotting career. In more recent years it has been rented out as a vacation home – particularly for those with a special interest in Graham. During that time, it was left with his furnishings and some of his belongings intact so that fans could tour it as a sort of unofficial museum. However, Graham's granddaughter has reportedly decided to sell the cottage in order to pay for expensive medical treatments for her mother – Graham's daughter.

The cottage has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and covers about a third of an acre of land in Montreat, North Carolina. It has paths branching off into the nearby forest and large patio areas for outdoor entertainment as well. The home still has a classic, down-to-earth aesthetic, but there's no doubt about why it has such an exorbitant price tag.

Graham's cottage is on sale now for over half a million dollars. For those just looking for a quick peek inside, scroll on for all the photos.