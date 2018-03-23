Billy Dean’s ‘Thank You, Billy Graham’ Video Tops 10 Million Views

Billy Dean’s life, along with many others, was profoundly affected by the life of Rev. Billy Graham. After Graham passed away on Feb. 21, Dean created a video for a song, “Thank You, Billy Graham,” which has already garnered more than ten million views.

“A few years ago, Pat Boone, David Pack from Ambrosia and I wrote a tribute song for Billy Graham,” says Dean in a statement. “This project was one of the most important things I’ve ever done in music… to honor a Holy Man who stood on the principles this country was founded on. Thank you, Billy Graham!”

Several artists, including Pat Boone, Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes, Marty Stuart, Michael McDonald, Jeffrey Osborne, the late Andraé Crouch and more, participated in the video, which was narrated by Larry King.

The death of Graham affected many in the country music community, including Carrie Underwood, who tweeted, “Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord. Surely right now He is saying, ‘Well done, my son,” and Randy Travis, who recalled being asked to perform at one of Graham’s famous crusades.

“Billy Graham’s words of wisdom were music to the souls of the sinner, and the saved, alike,” said Travis. “It was my great honor to be called upon to perform at Billy Graham’s Crusades. He was a true disciple, a dear gentleman, and a father-like figure to me… and millions. His impact—immeasurable. His passing—a celebration of a life well lived for God and for mankind. My prayers and gratitude go out to the Graham family—he will be missed, until we meet again.”

Graham was 99 years old at the time of his passing. His funeral, held on March 2, was attended by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Cabinet member Ben Carson, commentator Greta Van Susteren, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and many more.

Photo Credit: Absolute Publicity