Tour Elvis Presley and Priscilla's $9.5M Former Honeymoon Home

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley married on May 1, 1967, and after their eight-minute Las Vegas wedding, they spent a short honeymoon in Palm Springs — staying at a 5,000-foot house with an acre lot that they had leased for a year. Built by architect William Krisel, the mid-century modern home was originally home to developer Robert Alexander and is named The Alexander Estate. It was also often referred to as "The House of Tomorrow." The home has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, Marie Claire, Fodor's, Travel Channel, AAA Westways, Time, and Architectural Digest, and The Fuji Television Network, based in Daiba, Minato, Tokyo, Japan, filmed in the home for several days for an episode that aired in 2015. "The House of Tomorrow" has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and Art Deco design and was designed as three stories in four concentric circles. Scroll through to take a look at the unique space.

The entrance Circular steps lead up to the front door, which is surrounded by stone and floor-to-ceiling windows. There's also lots of greenery around the house offering plenty of privacy for any famous residents. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

The living area The entire home is circular without a single square room, and the curved furniture echoes that design. The numerous windows offer mountain views and the inside aesthetic remains its original mid-century modern. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

The dining area A set of steps leads up to a dining area overlooking the pool, which is a must for any California home. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

The kitchen The white kitchen hosts a very unique circular stove in the middle of the room, as well as more stone walls. The home is in original condition, which means prospective buyers would likely need to make some cosmetic updates. "It needs some paint, could use new floors, and the bathrooms could use a bit of updating," listing agent Scott Histed told Realtor.com. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

The bedroom The home is open to the public and contains rock and roll artifacts and several reminders of Presley, including this painting of the singer and Priscilla on their wedding day in the master bedroom, which currently features a simple bed with a pink silk spread and long beige curtains over the floor-to-ceiling windows. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

The backyard Outside, there's the pool, a stage, private garden, tennis court and fruit orchard. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )