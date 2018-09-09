Tori Spelling Shuts Down Internet Trolls Criticizing Her Kids: ‘Shame on You!’

Tori Spelling is not standing for the rude trolls criticizing her children’s appearance.

The 90210 alum took to the comments of her Instagram post last week to clap back against people who were being nasty about her sons Liam, 11, and Finn, 6, and daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6, in the back to school photo she had posted of them. (She and Dean McDermott are also parents to a fifth child, 18-month-old son Beau.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

“School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos…” she captioned the picture. “This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom. And, Finn started Kindergarten at his new school and felt so proud to be at his big boy school with his older brother and sisters.”

As first reported by PEOPLE, the sweet photo of the four children was seized upon by trolls, who decided their opinions about another person’s kids mattered enough to put on the internet.

“They’re looking somewhat disheveled and not entirely happy on their first day of school,” one person wrote.

“The kids are fat. Fat isn’t healthy,” a second added.

A third wrote, “Why have you let your gorgeous kids get so unfit?”

But Spelling wasn’t standing for that.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” she said. “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all. Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up #endcyberbullying.”

She was also backed up by a number of commenters, who were disgusted that people would take to the comment section to insult children.

“I hope you who make nasty comments remember that it is not only heartbreaking as a mother to hear mean comments about the people she loves most, it also is sooo hurtful for the children at such a young age to hear … ADULTS are simply cruel,” one impassioned user wrote. “Do you think they won’t see this on social media or hear about it from other children who may then deem it OK to make nasty comments as well? If you were a mother, grandmother, aunt etc. and had to read or hear these comments would your heart not break? Don’t think you are all above criticism yourself and one day when someone says cruel things about your children, I hope you remember you have perpetuated this.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Spelling