Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years Together

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after she reportedly "had no other option. "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, told Page Six in a statement. "You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm, at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved," she said, implying that another woman is also involved. According to Doherty's rep, Iswarienko's agent was "intimately involved" in the breakup. As reported by TMZ, Doherty filed the papers Friday in Los Angeles, claiming that the couple had been separated since January. Sources informed the outlet that the "Charmed" star, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020 after recovering from the illness, is "not well" health-wise, which is likely to complicate their "acrimonious" split even further.

As she previously told People magazine in a 2019 interview, Doherty's first battle with breast cancer improved her marriage to Iswarienko. "Cancer solidified us," she said at the time. "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now." Doherty also told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that her breast cancer battle made her marriage "a thousand times stronger." She recalled the pain of telling her husband about cancer, saying it was heartbreaking. "I called him, which was horrible of me," she says. "I was in the car. I was with my mom, and the doctor called me, and I'm, you know, 'I'm going to wait until I see him,' and I just couldn't. So I picked up the phone, and I called him, and he was like, 'Where are you?'"

After arriving home, Doherty was met by her husband in the driveway. "[He] hugged me and said, 'We are going to get through this. You are going to be OK. We are going to get through this, you're strong, and you're powerful, and you're not going anywhere,'" she recalled him telling her. "'You have so much to do in your life. We are going to get through it as a family.'" Doherty is seeking spousal support but does not want it granted to Iswarienko, 48, according to TMZ. It is reported that the actress and the photographer don't have a prenuptial agreement. They have been married since October 2011 and have no children together. Iswarienko is Doherty's third husband, and celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser is representing her. From 1993 to 1994, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was married to actor Ashley Hamilton, and from 2002 to 2003, to poker player Rick Salomon.