Tori Spelling Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Due to ‘Growing Family’ Comment

Tori Spelling has fans speculating about a possible pregnancy with her latest Instagram post. The 90210 alum shared her family holiday card with fans and followers, saying that she “just couldn’t wait to show off our growing family!”

Many fans think this is the precursor to a pregnancy announcement. Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, already have five children together, ranging in age from eight months up to 10 years old.

Of course, Spelling could simply have been referring to her childrens’ ongoing growth. Only time will tell!