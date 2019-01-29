Tori Spelling Owes American Express More Than $88K

Tori Spelling‘s financial troubles have been well-documented in the media, and the actress now reportedly owes American Express over $88,000.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress been ordered to pay the amount, with the company filing a writ of execution earlier this month. The writ of execution is a court order forcing a judgement and is aiming to collect $88,246.55 from Spelling.

The 45-year-old was initially sued by American Express in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card debt, and that October, the company filed paperwork ordering Spelling to pay an owed $87,594.55. A judge ruled in AmEx’s favor in March 2017. Radar Online reports that the court is directing the Sheriff’s Department to take possession of the property, which means that Spelling’s wages could be garnished or the money could come directly from Spelling’s bank account.

Her lawsuit with AmEx isn’t the only legal issue Spelling has dealt with, as she and husband Dean McDermott were sued by City National Bank in December 2016 after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010. In total, the bank was seeking about $205,000 in damages.

Spelling discussed her financial issues in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, naming her wealthy childhood as the reason for her money woes.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems,” she wrote. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

In her 2008 book, Stori Telling, Spelling further elaborated on her expensive tastes.

“I was born into a millionaire lifestyle, and I had no idea how to live any other way,” she wrote. “If my mother liked a shirt in a catalog, she’d order it in six colors. I went from that to working on 90210 and for a while I was able to maintain that lifestyle. My friend Mehran calls those the glory days. He says, ‘We’d walk into Dolce and Gabbana; they’d close down the store, and bring out the champagne. You’d drop fifty thousand dollars.’”

The actress is the daughter of the late television producer Aaron Spelling, and Tori wrote that she collected around $800,000 of her father’s estimated $500 million estate after his death.

“But, come on, if your father had $500 million wouldn’t you hope for, oh, just a paltry $10 million?” she queried in her book. “I cried a little bit, and then I felt guilty and disappointed in myself for crying. I hadn’t been banking on the money.”

Photo Creidt: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin