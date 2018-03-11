Tori Spelling Stays Positive After Breakdown: ‘I’m Strong … I’m Brave’

Tori Spelling has been dealing with a barrage of news stories about her recent run-ins with police, but she is trying to stay positive.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share the below inspirational message using the platform’s story function.

The message reads: “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me.”

The “I’m me” portion of the message is circled with a red mark.

This post comes after sources spoke out concerned for the actress’ mental health. Police were called to Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s home multiple times earlier this month allegedly due to Spelling’s mental health. Since then the family had more run-ins with authorities while in public, and McDermott was spotted leaving a lawyer’s office, leading to speculation about the couple’s marriage and/or finances.

“She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll on Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family. … [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police.

The couple have been trying to keep up appearances on social media by posting about their son Beau, upcoming projects and other going-ons.