Tori Spelling’s Family Reportedly ‘Very, Very Worried’ About Her

After a disastrous weekend that should have been spent celebrating her 1-year-old son’s birthday, those close to Tori Spelling are reportedly “very, very worried” about the star following reports of a breakdown.

“Her friends and family are all very, very worried,” an insider told Us Weekly almost a week after police rushed to her and husband Dean McDermott‘s Los Angeles home following a reported mental breakdown.

As previously reported, law enforcement reported to the Woodland Hills home after receiving call around 7 a.m. local time claiming Spelling was being aggressive and going through what one source describes as a “nervous breakdown.”

Insiders said that Spelling did not have any weapons, but she snapped enough for someone in the house to call an emergency operator.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling and her husband, 51-year-old Dean McDermott, have been at odds, fighting over money and the kids, and that an argument between them sparked her outburst leading to the 911 call.

The call was the second time in 24 hours someone in the family had dialed 911. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum previously called police herself on Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

“You would think the cheating, money problems and constant arguing would be enough for Tori to decide to divorce Dean, but she refuses to even discuss it,” the source said.

Spelling left her first husband, actor Charlie Shanian, for McDermott, 51, just 15 months after their lavish $1 million 2004 vows. “Tori believes a divorce would label her as a failure,” explains the insider, who claims most of Spelling’s arguments with McDermott pertain to financial woes.

“They are heavily in debt,” the source says, and have moved eight times in the past seven years. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.” But the onetime Chopped Canada host “will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

The source says Spelling turns to her mother, Candy, 72, to help “pay for all of the kids’ expenses.”

Shockingly, adds the source, Spelling has “discussed having a sixth child” — even though she nearly died of placenta previa during her pregnancy with Finn. It leaves her pals even more worried. “She is more concerned with perception than her own relationship,” says the source. “It’s just very sad.”