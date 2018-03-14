Tori Spelling’s Followers Smell Something Fishy About Her Feeding 1-Year-Old Sushi

Tori Spelling is being mom-shamed after allowing her 1-year-old son to try sushi.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is facing backlash from fans after posting an image to her Instagram account showing the family’s “sushi date night.”

The image, shared with Spelling’s 1 million followers, shows 1-year-old son Beau Dean McDermott getting ready to try his first bite of sushi. The 44-year-old mom of 5 captioned the image “Sushi date night with my kiddos. Including @missstellamcdermott Hattie Cat, Finn, and #BabyBeau tried his 1st sushi!!! Our favorite cuisine. Go #BeauBeauBear.”

Comments from concerned fans and fellow parents immediately began rolling in, many shocked that Spelling would give her child uncooked fish.

“Fish is not for children under the age of two to eat,” one person commented.

“Omg no! Sushi is not for kids. Unless you want them to have tapeworms. We microbiologists would never ever eat sushi, let alone feed it to our kids. What’s wrong with you?” wrote another.

Some even went on to scold other parents who were defending Spelling, one writing “You suck obviously as a mom. You never give children sushi. Wtf is wrong with you moms???”

However, baby Beau was never in danger of tapeworms or any other illness that may come from eating uncooked fish. A closer inspection reveals that Beau was eating Tamago, or Tamogoyaki, which is basically a Japanese omelet, with a grilled egg over rice and some other ingredients.

The Instagram snap, along with the backlash, came just days after Spelling and husband Dean McDermot celebrated Beau’s first birthday, the proud parents taking to Instagram to pen messages of love for their son.

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha … Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling, 44, captioned a home video on Instagram.

Dad McDermott, 51, also posted a tribute to his youngest son, writing, “Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday.”