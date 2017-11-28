Tori Spelling Shares Elaborate Family Christmas Card Amid Financial Troubles

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott might be struggling financially, but that’s not stopping her from celebrating Christmas with an elaborate family card. She showed off the card on Twitter.

So excited about our 2017 holiday card and I just couldn’t wait to show off our

growing family! I ordered from https://t.co/JTQd00IQxF again, and I’m a HUGE fan. Super stylish, great prices and fast delivery! Happy Holidays from the McDermotts! #holidaycards #ad #busymama pic.twitter.com/UFSJ3qHA7E — Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) November 21, 2017

The tweet is an advertisement for simplytoimpress, which advertises “affordable,” customized family holiday cards.

The family photo shows the 44-year-old Spelling with her husband and their five children, Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey and Beau Dean. McDermott’s son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, Jack Montgomery, is not in the photo.

McDermott and Spelling have reportedly been in financial trouble for several years. Last week, it was reported that they were ordered to make a court appearance by February to present documents explaining why she didn’t pay a $220,000 judgement to City National Bank. The bank sued the couple for not paying back a 2010 loan for $400,000.

The couple was also targeted by the IRS in April for unpaid bills and taxes, just weeks after their youngest child was born. McDermott was also been accused of trying to avoid a child support case earlier this month.

Despite these troubles, Spelling has continued to throw lavish parties, which she’s chronicled on social media.